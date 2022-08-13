Kim is expected to continue as the Padres' everyday shortstop with Fernando Tatis suspended into next season, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

There were questions about how Tatis' imminent return would impact Kim's playing time, but with the former handed an 80-game ban Friday for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, those questions are now moot. Though the loss of Tatis for this campaign and beyond is massively disappointing for the Padres, there is at least some consolation in the fact that Kim has been a defensive standout this season and has shown improvement at the plate. Since July 1, Kim is slashing .301/.344/.442 with two home runs, 15 RBI, 13 runs and four stolen bases over 35 games.