Kim went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.

Kim has hit safely in the last six games he's started, going 10-for-23 (.435) with two steals, two RBI and four runs scored in that span. The second baseman now has a career-high 13 steals through just 70 contests on the year. He's been solid overall, slashing .250/.337/.364 with five home runs, 21 RBI, 30 runs scored and 10 doubles while maintaining a starting role at the keystone.