Kim will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Though the Padres will include the righty-hitting Kim and lefty-hitting CJ Abrams in the lineup Sunday as their starters up the middle, the former looks to have moved ahead of the latter on the depth chart at shortstop. Abrams was on the bench for both of the first two games of the series in Pittsburgh, despite the Pirates bringing a pair of right-handers (Zach Thompson and JT Brubaker) to the hill for those games. Kim has helped his case for sticking in a full-time role at shortstop by going 7-for-15 with two home runs, three doubles, seven RBI and five runs over his last four starts.