Kim is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

With Fernando Tatis (illness) returning to the lineup Wednesday after spending the past week and a half on the COVID-19 injured list, Kim's run of regular playing time at shortstop looks to be over. The rookie had started in each of the Padres' last eight games, going 6-for-28 with a home run, two stolen bases, five RBI and two runs.