Kim went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base Tuesday in an 8-5 win over the Angels.

Kim has settled in as San Diego's leadoff hitter, as he's batted atop the lineup in 10 of his past 11 starts. He's been more power than speed during that span, slashing .289/.377/.644 with five home runs, 10 RBI and Tuesday's theft. Nonetheless, Kim offers value in both areas -- he's already swiped a career-high 14 bags this season and is one shy of his career-best mark with 10 long balls. Kim's appeal as a leadoff hitter is further buoyed by his career-high 11.7 percent walk rate on the campaign.