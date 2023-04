Kim went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Thursday in a loss to the Cubs.

Kim has reached base five times in his past two games and has taken advantage on the basepaths with three thefts over that span. He's been an afterthought otherwise as a fantasy producer this season, slashing .220/.304/.341 with two homers and six RBI. Kim has at least managed to hold down the job at second base for San Diego, seeing action in 25 of the team's 27 games thus far.