Kim went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to Miami on Wednesday.

Kim's third-inning solo shot was the only run San Diego managed against Braxton Garrett and four Marlins relievers. The long ball was Kim's seventh through 231 plate appearances this season, putting him on pace to surpass last year's career-best total of 17 homers. The shortstop has added 13 stolen bases but has otherwise struggled with a .214/.326/.367 slash line.