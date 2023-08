Kim went 1-for-3 with a walk, three stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Mariners.

Kim extended his hitting streak to 15 games. He's gone 22-for-53 (.415) with nine steals in that span. The surge at the plate has lifted the infielder's slash line to .288/.384/.451 with 27 steals, 15 home runs, 41 RBI and 63 runs scored through 433 plate appearances this season.