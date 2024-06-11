Kim went 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 6-1 victory against Oakland.

Kim gave San Diego its first lead with an RBI single in the fourth inning and plated the team's final run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The shortstop added a stolen base in the victory, giving him 14 on the campaign. Kim has struggled at the plate for much of the early part of the season but may be starting to heat up, going 4-for-12 with two homers, seven RBI and four walks over his past four contests.