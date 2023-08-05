Kim went 2-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Kim has shown no hesitation with six stolen bases during his 10-game hitting streak, a span in which he's batting .471 (16-for-34). The infielder's impressive stretch has him up to 24 thefts this season, and he's maintained a .287/.382/.458 slash line with 15 home runs, 41 RBI and 60 runs scored over 105 contests. With both willingness and ample opportunity to run, Kim has emerged as a strong leadoff hitter for the Padres in his third major-league campaign.