Kim went 1-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 11-8 win over the Dodgers.

Kim's hitting has dropped off a bit in September -- he's gone 8-for-41 (.195) this month, but he's still managed to pick up six steals in his last 10 games. The infielder is up to 35 steals this season, good for eighth in the majors. He's also slashing .270/.361/.416 with 17 home runs, 58 RBI, 80 runs scored and 20 doubles over 140 games.