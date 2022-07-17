Kim went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Kim has hit safely in five straight games since he returned from a thumb injury. In that span, he's gone 7-for-20 (.350) with three doubles, four RBI, two runs scored and a steal. The shortstop owns a .243/.330/.364 slash line with five home runs, five steals, 31 RBI, 35 runs scored, 15 doubles and two triples in 83 contests overall. Kim's starting role at shortstop will likely be safe to begin the second half of the campaign, but he could see reduced playing time once Fernando Tatis (wrist) is ready to make his season debut.