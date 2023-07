Kim (toe) is starting at second base and batting leadoff Sunday against the Mets, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 27-year-old sat out Saturday after he jammed his right big toe during Friday's contest, but he'll return to action for the final game before the All-Star break. Kim has enjoyed a strong finish to the first half of the season with a .968 OPS, five homers and five steals in his past 21 games.