Kim will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Kim will stick in the starting nine for the seventh time in eight games, but he's mostly been the beneficiary of the Padres opposing a heavy slate of left-handed pitching. With southpaw Reiver Sanmartin on the mound for Cincinnati in the series opener, the righty-hitting Kim will get the nod at shortstop once again over the lefty-hitting CJ Abrams, who still appears to have a hold on the larger side of a platoon at the position. Kim hasn't done much to take advantage of the uptick in playing time, as he's slashed .158/.273/.316 over his last six starts.