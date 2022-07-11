site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-ha-seong-kim-remains-out-of-lineup-838571 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Remains out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kim (thumb) isn't starting Monday against the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Kim aggravated a thumb injury Saturday and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. CJ Abrams is starting at shortstop and batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read