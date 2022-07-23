site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Remains out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kim isn't starting Saturday against the Mets.
Kim started five of the six games leading up to the All-Star break, but he'll now take a seat for a third consecutive matchup. CJ Abrams is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
