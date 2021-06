Kim (finger) is starting at third base and batting seventh Sunday versus Arizona, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 25-year-old has been nursing a finger injury throughout the week and will start for the first time in four games, though he appeared off the bench in each contest. Kim has found success in June, going 9-for-32 with two homers, a double, five RBI, three runs and a stolen base in 18 games.