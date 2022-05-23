Kim went 2-for-5 with a double, run and RBI in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Giants.

Kim was able to beat out prospect CJ Abrams for the top shortstop job just under two weeks ago after the latter was demoted to Triple-A El Paso, but Kim has since cooled off at the plate. Even after Sunday's two-hit effort, Kim is slashing .219/.235/.313 over his last eight games. Kim doesn't look to be in imminent danger of losing the everyday job to Abrams or anyone else in the near future, but the 26-year-old is expected to transition back into a utility role whenever Fernando Tatis (wrist) is cleared to return from the 60-day injured list.