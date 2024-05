Kim went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Kim went hitless in his first three at-bats before joining in on the party in the top of the seventh with a three-run homer, his fifth long ball of the season. The infielder would drive in another run in the ninth on a groundout, giving him a season-high four RBI in the contest. Kim has hit safely in three of his last four games, but has only five games this season in which he's registered multiple hits.