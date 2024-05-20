Kim went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk, a steal and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over Atlanta.

Kim's first hit of the night was a base hit in the fourth, during which he stole second and came around to score on a double from Fernando Tatis. He then destroyed a 393-foot blast to center field in the seventh to extend the lead to 9-0. Kim now has just two stolen bases since April 23 and has yet to reach double digits this year after being seventh in baseball in 2023 with 38 thefts. HIs struggles to make contact remain, as he's slashing just .212/.325/.370 with six homers, 22 RBI, 24 runs and a 27:34 BB:K in 195 plate appearances.