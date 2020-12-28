Kim reached a deal with the Padres on Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was an all-around star in Korea, hitting .306/.397/.523 with 30 homers and 23 steals this past season, all while primarily playing shortstop. There's a Fernando-Tatis-shaped obstacle preventing him from playing that position for the Padres, however, with Manny Machado blocking third base, the other spot at which he's spent a fair amount of time. San Diego presumably wouldn't have outbid the rest of the league for his services without the intention of having him in the lineup on a regular basis somewhere, though, so it's likely he factors into the picture at second base or possibly even in the outfield. While Kim's all-around dominance in Korea probably translates more to all-around competency at the MLB level, he's still quite likely to be a useful option for the Padres and fantasy players whenever he's on the field.