Kim went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-4 victory over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Kim failed to reach base his first three times to the plate, but he got another chance in the ninth inning after David Dahl tied the score with a pinch-hit homer. Kim then played the hero, slugging a walkoff solo shot to left field. The homer accounted for Kim's first RBI of the season, though he's reached base efficiently so far, collecting five hits (including two doubles) and a walk through 14 plate appearances.