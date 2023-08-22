Kim went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, two total runs and a stolen base in a 6-2 win over the Marlins on Monday.

Kim scored the Padres' first run in the first inning, leading off the frame with a double, stealing third base and racing home on a sacrifice fly. He made an even greater contribution in the second, belting a grand slam to left-center field after Miami starter Ryan Weathers loaded the bases on three straight walks. Kim could be found on fantasy waiver wires early in the campaign, but he's broken out and become a must-roster player, posting a .280/.370/.449 slash line along with 17 homers, 49 RBI, 71 runs and 28 thefts over 121 contests.