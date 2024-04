Kim went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run against Colorado in a loss Thursday.

Kim's third-inning blast gave San Diego a short-lived three-run lead. The long ball was his fourth of the season and just his second extra-base hit over his past eight contests. Kim has added 17 RBI, 17 runs, seven steals and a .238/.339/.436 slash line through 119 plate appearances.