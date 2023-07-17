Kim went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs in Sunday's extra-innings loss to Philadelphia.

Kim batted leadoff for the 11th straight contest and wasted little time making an impact, hitting Zack Wheeler's fifth pitch of the game out to left field. The infielder finished with multiple hits for the third time in his past five contests and extended his on-base streak to 13 games. Over that stretch, Kim is slashing .306/.397/.551 with three homers, five RBI, 13 runs and four stolen bases.