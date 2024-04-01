Kim went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored during Sunday's win over the Giants.
Kim ended up a triple short of hitting for the cycle Sunday and delivered his first home run of the 2024 campaign. He's gotten back on track after going 0-for-7 in the Padres two-game Seoul Series, hitting 6-for-15 (.400) with four runs scored and a steal in four games since.
