Kim went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.
Kim was on his way to a fifth hitless game in his last eight before going yard off Yency Almonte during the Padres' ninth-inning rally. The homer was Kim's first since May 13, a span of 45 contests without a long ball. He batted .232 in June, which is right in line with his .228/.316/.352 slash line for the season. The 26-year-old has added five homers, 27 RBI, 30 runs scored, four stolen bases, 12 doubles and two triples in 285 plate appearances.