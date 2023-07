Kim went 3-for-8 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

The Padres got swept in the twin bill, but it was through no fault of Kim's as he reached base multiple times while hitting leadoff in both contests. The 27-year-old extended his on-base streak to 12 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .302/.404/.488 with two of his 10 homers and four of his 17 steals on the season.