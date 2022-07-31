Kim went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in a loss to the Twins on Saturday.

Kim followed his big game Friday with a more modest performance Saturday, though fantasy managers who roster the infielder will largely be satisfied with the stolen base. The 26-year-old has swiped a bag in each of his past two games and is up to seven thefts on the campaign, one more than he logged in 117 contests last season. Kim has shown improvement this year with a .244/.329/.365 slash line, six homers and 35 RBI, though he'll likely lose playing time when Fernando Tatis (wrist) finally makes his return to the team.