Kim went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Nationals.

Kim has cooled off a bit since his three-hit, four-RBI game Wednesday. Across his last four contests, he's gone 2-for-13 with a pair of walks, though he was able to add a steal Sunday, which was his second in August and his ninth of the year. The shortstop is slashing .252/.329/.375 with six home runs, 44 RBI and 44 runs scored through 113 contests.

More News