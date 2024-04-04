Kim went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 win against the Cardinals.
Kim reached base in half of his four plate appearances and notched his third steal of the season following a third-inning single. He is tied for third in the league in thefts in the early part of the campaign -- only Jarren Duran and Brice Turang, each of whom has six steals, have logged more. Kim has otherwise been fairly quiet so far, slashing .242/.333/.394 with a home run, four RBI and four runs through nine contests.
More News
-
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Swats homer, scores thrice•
-
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Nabs second steal•
-
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Back in action Friday•
-
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Out until Friday with back spasms•
-
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Shifting to shortstop full-time•
-
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Goes 4-for-5 with two thefts•