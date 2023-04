Kim went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two stolen bases in a 5-3 victory versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Kim came into the contest in the midst of an eight-game slump during which he batted just 2-for-25 with 10 strikeouts. The infielder gained some positive momentum toward snapping the cold stretch by reaching base three times and scoring two of the Padres' five runs. Kim no doubt made his fantasy managers happy by adding two steals, giving him three in three attempts on the campaign.