site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-ha-seong-kim-takes-seat-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kim is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Kim will get a day of rest against Pablo Lopez and Minnesota for the second game of the series. Rougned Odor is starting at second base in Kim's place and will hit seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read