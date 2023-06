Kim went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in a 7-4 extra-inning loss against San Francisco on Monday.

Kim came through with a two-run single in the fourth inning and finished with his second three-hit performance of the campaign. The second baseman also swiped his 12th bag in the contest, giving him as many thefts in 68 games this season as he had in 150 contests last year. Kim has three multi-hit performance over his past five games and is batting .533 (8-for-15) over that stretch.