Kim went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run and three RBI in Thursday's 7-5 win over Cincinnati.

Kim collected his first two doubles of the year in the victory, and his sixth-inning bases-loaded two-bagger drove in a trio of runs. The multi-hit performance was the first of the season for the infielder, who came in to the contest batting just .194 overall. Kim upped his average to .250 with the big game, and he has registered two homers, eight RBI, 11 runs scored and a steal over 47 plate appearances this season.