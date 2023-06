Kim went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's loss against Pittsburgh.

Kim's been productive recently, going 12-for-32 (.375) with three home runs, nine RBI and a 1.101 OPS over his last eight contests. Overall, he's slashing .258/.348/.400 with eight homers, 35 runs scored, 28 RBI and a career-best 13 stolen bases through 270 plate appearances this season while starting nearly every day at second base.