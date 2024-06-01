Kim went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Kim led off the third inning with a triple before coming around to score on a Luis Arraez sacrifice fly. He'd then provide what proved to be the game-deciding hit in the fourth, driving in three runs with a base-clearing double to put the Padres ahead 5-3. Kim's now 4-for-10 with three extra-base hits in his last three games. After a slow start to the year, he's gotten his slash line up to .222/.332/.384 with seven homers, 31 runs scored, 27 RBI and 13 steals across 60 contests.