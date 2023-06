Kim went 1-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a steal in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.

Kim has now swiped a base in four straight contests. He's 10-for-12 on stolen base attempts this season, putting him two shy of his total from 2022. Kim's logged a hit in 10 of his last 12 games, boosting his slash line to .241/.337/.380 with five homers, 22 runs scored and 18 RBI through 194 plate appearances.