Hernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Hernandez spent most of his time in 2019 with High-A Lynchburg, posting a 2.22 ERA and 50:15 K:BB across 44.2 innings. Seeing as the southpaw has tallied just 14.2 innings above High-A, he figures to spend most, if not all of the 2020 season in the minors.

