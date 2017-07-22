Sanchez is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's tilt with the Giants.

The 27-year-old backstop has been hitting well since taking over for Austin Hedges (concussion) behind the plate, going 8-for-22 with three home runs over his last five starts, but gets the day off after catching all 11 innings in Friday's win. Luis Torrens will fill in at catcher, batting eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast