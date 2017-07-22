Padres' Hector Sanchez: Out of starting nine Saturday
Sanchez is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's tilt with the Giants.
The 27-year-old backstop has been hitting well since taking over for Austin Hedges (concussion) behind the plate, going 8-for-22 with three home runs over his last five starts, but gets the day off after catching all 11 innings in Friday's win. Luis Torrens will fill in at catcher, batting eighth.
