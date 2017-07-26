Padres' Hector Sanchez: Receives breather Wednesday night
Sanchez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game with the Mets.
Sanchez has been on a tear during his brief tenure as the Padres' primary catcher (1.183 OPS over the past 14 games), but he'll head to the bench for a night off Wednesday. Luis Torrens will replace him behind the plate.
More News
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Stays hot with RBI double•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Out of starting nine Saturday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Will continue to start•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Starts, homers again•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Goes yard again Sunday•
-
Padres' Hector Sanchez: Smacks clutch home run Saturday•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...