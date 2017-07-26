Sanchez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game with the Mets.

Sanchez has been on a tear during his brief tenure as the Padres' primary catcher (1.183 OPS over the past 14 games), but he'll head to the bench for a night off Wednesday. Luis Torrens will replace him behind the plate.

