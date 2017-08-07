Padres' Hector Sanchez: Used as pinch hitter Sunday
Sanchez (head) drew a walk in his only plate appearance as a pinch hitter Sunday against the Pirates.
Sanchez was forced out of Saturday's game after being hit in the mask by a foul ball, but the 27-year-old was apparently feeling no lingering effects as he was able to pinch hit in the series finale. He'll continue to serve as the backup catcher to Austin Hedges.
