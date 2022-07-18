The Padres have selected Williams with the 91st overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The right-hander didn't pitch during his junior season at Duke this spring after undergoing Tommy John surgery in December, but when healthy, Williams has showcased three potential reliable offerings. At this stage, Williams' low-80s slider is his most promising pitch, but he also showed an improved fastball that sat at 94-to-95 miles per hour in fall workouts before he underwent elbow surgery. The right-hander checks in at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds and still has room to add more velocity as he adds strength to his frame.