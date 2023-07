The Padres have selected Bush with the 128th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Bush's elite athleticism drives much of his potential, with his speed and arm strength setting him up as a strong defender in the outfield. The 21-year-old out of Grand Canyon University has decent contact skills and should immediately be able to steal some bases. He also has solid power potential but has some work to do in order to harness it with an consistency.