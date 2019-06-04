Padres' Hudson Head: Joins San Diego's draft class

The Padres have selected Head with the No. 84 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Head has really impressed this spring, showcasing plus speed in center field and developing power from the left side en route to being one of this year's top pop-up prospects. He has some work to do as a pure hitter, but his power/speed upside will make him relevant in dynasty leagues if he forgoes his strong commitment to Oklahoma.