Potts is dealing with hamstring tightness and will likely be limited for several days, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's unclear exactly when or how Potts sustained the injury, but he could be shut down for several days as he recovers. The 21-year-old likely isn't in consideration for an Opening Day roster spot, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action after several days as he prepares for the start of the minor-league season.