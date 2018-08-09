Potts was promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Potts will take the place of Ty France, who was promoted to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding roster move. The 19-year-old has impressed as one of the youngest hitters in the California League, hitting .281/.350/.498 with 17 homers and 58 RBI through 106 games with High-A Lake Elsinore before being promoted. He'll likely spend the rest of the season with the Missions.

