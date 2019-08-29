Potts has been selected to play for Peoria in the Arizona Fall League, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Potts, the Padres' first-round draft pick in 2016, has struggled to the tune of a .224 average and 123 strikeouts in 388 at-bats with Double-A Amarillo this season. He has flashed good power, however, hitting 14 homers and 23 doubles while collecting 56 RBI. His time in the AFL will allow Potts to work on his skills among many of the top prospects in baseball.