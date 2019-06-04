Padres' Hudson Potts: On minor-league IL
Potts is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Amarillo with an undisclosed injury.
He was placed on the injured list June 2 and has not played since May 31. The injury isn't ideal, but Potts' performance this year is the more concerning issue. He was hitting .209/.286/.347 with five home runs and a 33.2 percent strikeout rate in 50 games prior to the injury. Potts now has 105 strikeouts, 28 walks and seven home runs in 72 career games at the Double-A level. On the bright side, he is the youngest qualified hitter in the Texas League (20 years old), so he could repeat the level next year and still be quite young for the league.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...