Potts is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Amarillo with an undisclosed injury.

He was placed on the injured list June 2 and has not played since May 31. The injury isn't ideal, but Potts' performance this year is the more concerning issue. He was hitting .209/.286/.347 with five home runs and a 33.2 percent strikeout rate in 50 games prior to the injury. Potts now has 105 strikeouts, 28 walks and seven home runs in 72 career games at the Double-A level. On the bright side, he is the youngest qualified hitter in the Texas League (20 years old), so he could repeat the level next year and still be quite young for the league.