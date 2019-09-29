Play

Potts went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Peoria of the Arizona Fall League on Saturday.

Potts has showed well thus far in his first AFL stint, picking up a hit in each of his three games. He continues to struggle making contact, however, striking out four times in 11 at-bats after whiffing 128 times in 107 games with Double-A Amarillo this season.

